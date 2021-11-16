Barcelona are reportedly working in the background to seal the transfer of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah next summer.

The Egypt international is one of the finest players in world football at the moment after a sensational start to this season, and it’s little wonder that transfer rumours are now starting to circulate as he nears the final year of his Liverpool contract.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to do whatever it takes to convince Salah to move to the Nou Camp, with the Catalan giants viewing him as the closest thing to Lionel Messi as they work in the background for this ambitious signing.

There are certainly similarities in the way Messi and Salah play the game, though of course no one will ever replace the legendary Argentine at Barca.

Salah would be an important statement of intent by Barcelona right now, however, with the club in a pretty dire state after losing Messi and other star players.

Xavi has just come in as manager and that will no doubt give fans renewed hope about the team’s future, but it’s clear that major signings are needed to.

Barcelona have raided Liverpool for Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in the recent past, but losing Salah would arguably be even more of a blow for the Reds.