Former Man United ace tips duo to seal transfers away, but hopes Solskjaer gives them one last chance

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick does not expect Donny van de Beek or Jesse Lingard to stick around at Old Trafford for much longer.

However, the ex-Red Devil still can’t help but feel both players deserve another run in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at the moment, especially as the current crop of players who’ve been selected have not been delivering results or performances so far this season.

Chadwick also feels that Van de Beek and Lingard both have it in them to go and shine elsewhere, suggesting that they won’t be short of suitors due to the talent and quality they’ve both shown in the past.

“Maybe it’s time to try something different and give different players an opportunity,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Donny van de Beek’s been there a season a half nearly and hardly had any playing time.

“He’s shown in the past what a talented player he is, so maybe it’s time to give him a run of games. They’re not going to win a league with the team they’ve been putting out this season so maybe it is time to look at something different.

“You want to see him play. Obviously we don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors, perhaps there’s a good reason he’s not had the opportunities, but he doesn’t seem like the kind of player to have a bad attitude.

“The performances he showed at Ajax made him look like he could become a world class player, so I think it’ll be good to see him go elsewhere and play. You’d rather he did that at United but sometimes it doesn’t fit, it might just not be the right club for him.

“If he’s not going to play now with the team in the form it’s in, I can’t imagine he’s ever going to play. The next few weeks I can imagine will be crucial for his future, if he’s still not playing regularly then I expect he’ll be off in January, and maybe for quite a big loss financially because he’s hardly played since he signed for the club.”

On Lingard, Chadwick added: “There’ll be a huge amount of suitors for Jesse Lingard. I’m not even sure West Ham would be that much of a step down for him at this moment in time, in terms of the position they’re in and the position United are in.

“Is Lingard worth giving a run of games? He knows the club inside out and has done well for them in the past, he’s also done fantastically well for England. If he’s not going to get any game time between now and January I’m sure the club will try to cash in.

“I think Lingard’s capable of playing for the upper reaches of European football. But West Ham also seems like a good move for him, he performed so well there in his loan spell. He knows the players and the surroundings, so it could work for him. But you also feel if he was given a run of games for United he could do a job too.”