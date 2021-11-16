“I’d be very surprised” if this Man United player signs a new contract, says ex-Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick can’t see Paul Pogba signing a new contract and committing his future to the club.

As ever, there have been plenty of transfer rumours involving Pogba in recent times, with the France international coming towards the end of his current contract at Old Trafford.

Time is running out for Man Utd to sort out Pogba’s future and prevent him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, but Chadwick seems increasingly resigned to that happening.

With Pogba now injured, possibly for a long time, Chadwick admits this means United fans might not be seeing that much more of the 28-year-old in the famous red shirt.

“Pogba’s played incredibly well at times, but then gone missing. The sending off against Liverpool was a real disappointment for him and the club. And now the injury, it’s really bad timing,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I’m sure the sort of player Pogba is, he’ll come back and probably be at the top of his game, maybe with one eye on what happens in the summer.

“I’d be very surprised now if he does sign another contract with the club. I can see him being on his way at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.

“I think his best position for United recently has been on the left, he’s had a lot of joy there. There’s not really anyone else that plays like Pogba there for United. There’s been pressure to get him in the centre, but he’s never really excelled there for United. Now it’ll probably be Rashford or Sancho vying for that role on the left.”