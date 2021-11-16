The chairman of the Premier League Gary Hoffman is set to resign from his position after clubs pressured him to leave over the takeover of Newcastle United.

Newcastle were brought out from Mike Ashley by a Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) for £305m in October, but the other Premier League clubs have made it clear that they are displeased with the handling of the takeover by the Premier League, which has prompted Mr Hoffman to reportedly step down from his position.

According to Sky Sports, an announcement on his departure could be made in the coming days.

The report does indicate that if enough Premier League clubs were to voice their opposition to him stepping down, then Mr Hoffman would reconsider, but this now seems unlikely.

Since taking up the position in June 2020, he has faced a number of fierce tests surrounding the Premier League, including the return of football following the Coronavirus pandemic, Project Big Picture instigated by Manchester United and Liverpool, and not least the European Super League (ESL) where six Premier League teams including Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all attempted to completely change the face of football.

Mr Hoffman’s resignation comes at a time when the Premier League prepare to welcome it’s first female chair Debbie Hewitt, and will likely leave a hole in the Premier League’s leadership structure.