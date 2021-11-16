The Premier League’s all time appearance record holder Gareth Barry has been charged by the FA over a breach of intermediary rules.

Intermediary rules are the rules in place that state clubs and players must have a legally binding representation contract with an intermediary in order to execute a contract or negotiation between two parties under the FA’s jurisdiction.

According to The Athletic, Barry has also allegedly breached rules as an intermediary “in relation to the ownership and/or funding of Swindon Town”.

This is a consolidation of the FA’s investigation into his former agent Michael Standing former Swindon owner Lee Power, and First Touch Pro Management.

Barry denies he was ever an investor in Swindon and denies any claim that he made a deal with Power.

However, Standing, Barry’s former agent admitted he was in league with Power, stating that the pair verbally agreed to a 50 per cent share, meaning that this would be a violation of the FA’s intermediary rules.

Barry retired from football in 2020 after a 22-year career that saw him make 653 appearances in the Premier League across multiple Premier League clubs, including Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and West Brom.