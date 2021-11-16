Newcastle United are reportedly making progress in talks over a transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of January.

The France international is a top player on his day, though he’s been a little inconsistent in his time with Juve, though one imagines he could have a positive impact at Newcastle.

The Magpies are under new ownership since their Saudi takeover, and they’ll now surely be looking to splash the cash on statement signings to kick-start their new era.

According to Todo Fichajes, Rabiot is a top target for Newcastle and talks are now at an advanced stage for a deal likely to cost around €15million.

That could end up being an absolute bargain for NUFC, though some fans may also hope to see their club aim a little higher.

Rabiot has potential, but also looks like he could be the kind of signing who’s signed more for his reputation as a big name than for what he’s actually done on the pitch in recent times.