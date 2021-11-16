Report: Aston Villa among European clubs eyeing £5-million River Plate defender

The January transfer window is opening in a few weeks, allowing clubs to improve their squad. Aston Villa finds itself two spots above the relegation zone, so they’ll be looking to make additions to ensure they remain in the Premier League. 

According to the Argentine sports newspaper Olé (via Fichajes), Aston Villa is one of the various European clubs eyeing River Plate defender David Martínez.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 35 matches for River Plate since joining them on loan last summer, which is why the South American club doesn’t want to lose the player.

50-percent of the Paraguay international’s rights belong to Defensa y Justicia, and River Plate hopes to buy the other half, but with European clubs lurking, it could prove complex.

Aston Villa wants to improve their defense as it’s in the top three in goals conceded with 20. Only Norwich City and Newcastle United have allowed more goals this Premier League season, so it comes as no surprise they’re looking at defenders during the January window.

