Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to enter the running for the transfer of Monaco midfield sensation Aurelian Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old is attracting plenty of interest at the moment after his recent rise in Ligue 1, with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and other elite clubs making offers for him.

However, latest transfer news from France suggests Newcastle could have the edge in the race for Tchouameni’s signature due to being able to offer him a better guarantee of regular first-team football.

Newcastle’s new owners should be able to mean the club can now compete for several world class talents in the transfer market, and the fact that they’re building a new squad from scratch should also give them an advantage.

Tchouameni wouldn’t necessarily go straight into the starting line up at Chelsea or PSG, but Newcastle could build their team around him.

NUFC fans will no doubt hope this means a £43million deal is realistic for this January as the race hots up for the Frenchman’s signature.