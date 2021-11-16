Monaco are reportedly ‘rubbing their hands’ as it looks like they could be set to make big money from the sale of Aurelian Tchouameni.

The young midfielder is becoming hot property at the moment as Chelsea join a number of other elite clubs in pursuing a transfer deal for him.

According to El Nacional, Tchouameni has received an offer from the Blues, as well as some other top teams, and Monaco suspect they should be able to sell him for around €50million or perhaps even more.

This should represent good news for Chelsea as it’s clear Monaco are ready to cash in on the talented 21-year-old, though it also means he won’t come cheap.

Chelsea have plenty of money to spend, however, and have shown their ambition in recent transfer windows by splashing out on the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Romelu Lukaku.

Tchouameni could be another superb purchase, with the Frenchman perhaps ideal to eventually succeed N’Golo Kante in that defensive midfield role.