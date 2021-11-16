Chelsea could reportedly be back in for the transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres to replace Antonio Rudiger.

According to journalist Dean Jones, speaking below on The Done Deal Show, it looks increasingly like Rudiger won’t be signing a new contract with the Blues.

The Germany international will be a free agent at the end of this season and surely won’t be short of suitors after his terrific form in Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning side.

It’s a real blow for Chelsea, however, though Jones has suggested a move for Torres could be one to look out for, while someone like Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt seems less realistic due to his asking price…

Torres has shone in La Liga and the Europa League, and it certainly seems like he could make the step up to someone like Chelsea in the near future.

CFC fans will surely be disappointed by this news on Rudiger, but Torres looks more than capable of replacing him in the long run.