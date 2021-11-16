(Video) Arsenal fan-favourite pulls off sublime double nutmeg during international fixture

Arsenal attacking full-back Kieran Tierney has recently been in action for country, Scotland, during the most recent set of international fixtures.

Domestic football has been halted for two weeks while the final fixtures of this year’s World Cup 2022 Qualifiers take place.

Scotland, who faced Moldova and Denmark, picked up two 2-0 wins with Tierney featuring heavily in both matches.

In fact, so impressive was the Gunners’ defender that a clip has recently surfaced which shows how emphatic he was going forward, particularly while playing against Moldova, last week.

Tierney, who found himself out on the right flank, bombed forward continuously and even managed to pull off a sensational double nutmeg.

Images courtesy of FIFA

