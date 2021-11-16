Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has put Belgium 1-0 ahead in their final World Cup qualifying group game against Wales.

De Bruyne slotted home a beautiful first time effort just seconds before having a shot snatched away from his feet.

You can watch the full video below.

Great finish ? Kevin de Bruyne puts Belgium in front against Wales ?? ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/xs9rfcR5lq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2021

Belgium have already qualified as top of the group and confirmed their spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Meanwhile, tonight’s host Wales are still in danger of being knocked out at the group stage. If they fail to score an equaliser and pick up a single point tonight then their fate will rest in hands of the Czech Republic, who know they must win in order to have a chance of progressing to the World Cup playoffs next Spring.

However, because the difference between the two teams is so tight, a 1-0 for the Czech’s with the Wales result holding would mean Wales would still progress but only because they beat and drew to the Czech Republic during this qualifying campaign, noting that goal difference and goals scored would have the same record.