Wales have equalised in their final World Cup qualifying game to reignite their 2022 World Cup hopes.

Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore scored the goal after a deft touch from a Daniel James cross managed to bring the ball down to his left foot for him to volley the ball home.

You can watch the full video below.

Back in the game! ? Kieffer Moore equalises for Wales against Belgium after a great bit of play from Dan James out wide ??????? ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/mYEuSsmwWP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2021

Wales know that a single point against Belgium will be enough for them to secure a spot in the playoff’s of the 2022 World Cup that will be held next Spring.

However, they also know that any lapse in concentration could see them knocked out completely, as a loss would open the door for the Czech Republic to pip Wales over the line, most likely via goal difference.