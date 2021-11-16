(Video) Kieffer Moore scores to reignite Wales World Cup hopes

Wales have equalised in their final World Cup qualifying game to reignite their 2022 World Cup hopes.

Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore scored the goal after a deft touch from a Daniel James cross managed to bring the ball down to his left foot for him to volley the ball home.

You can watch the full video below.

Wales know that a single point against Belgium will be enough for them to secure a spot in the playoff’s of the 2022 World Cup that will be held next Spring.

However, they also know that any lapse in concentration could see them knocked out completely, as a loss would open the door for the Czech Republic to pip Wales over the line, most likely via goal difference.

