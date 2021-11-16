Manchester United legend and former England international Paul Scholes celebrates his 47th birthday today.

In a career that saw Scholes pick up the most Premier League winner’s medal out of any Englishman ever and saw him become one of the best players in the world across his time playing for both Manchester United and England, Scholes is remembered by many for his greatness in passing and the way in which he made football look easy.

But since his full retirement in 2013, Scholes has taken up a career in punditry, and it includes one particularly iconic moment in which he had some harsh words to say about Robbie Savage.

You can watch the full video below.

Scholes has swapped jobs between punditry and management since retiring, and is also a co-owner of Salford along with other members of the class of 92.