Wales have qualified for the playoffs of the 2022 Qatar World Cup thanks to a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

Kieffer Moore’s first half equaliser was enough to see Wales though the group by just one point.

Kieffer Moore equalises for Wales against Belgium after a great bit of play from Dan James out wide

Wales knew that defeat tonight would open the door for the Czech Republic to pip them on the line and had Wales not secured a point against the Belgian Red Devils they would have been eliminated by being condemned to third place in the group.

The Czech Republic won 2-0 against Estonia which would have put them through by a goal difference of one had Wales lost the game 1-0.

And for a time it did look bleak for Wales, as they went 1-0 down to a wonderful first-time effort from Kevin de Bruyne. But some lovely, if not fortunate, wing play from Leeds United winger Daniel James enabled him to hook a cross into the path of Moore, who’s deft touch allowed him to bring the ball down and volley home a crucial equaliser.

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams went close for Wales in the final 10 minutes, seeing his long range effort saved by the fingertips of the Belgian goalkeeper Keon Casteels.

Neco Williams drives down the left, cuts inside onto his right and unleashes a stunning effort to force a brilliant save from Koen Casteels

But ultimately, Wales held on for the point and booked their place in the playoffs next year.

These playoffs will see the 10 group runner ups and the two best group winners from the UEFA Nations League, who have not already qualified for either the tournament proper or the playoffs, in a 12 team pot.

These 12 teams will be split into three mini tournaments that will each have a semi-final and final. The winners of each of these paths will progress to the World Cup in November 2022.