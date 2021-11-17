Liverpool won’t pay more than £30million for transfer of Premier League star

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international’s future at Wolves looks in some doubt, and a return to former club Barcelona also seems to be an option for him at the moment, according to 90min.

The report suggests Barcelona may well have the edge over Liverpool in the race to sign Traore, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t go higher than £30million for the player.

In fairness to Liverpool, that seems like a sensible strategy, as Traore has only ever really shown flashes of quality, rather than any real consistent run of high-level performances.

Liverpool have also been linked with Leeds United wide-man Raphinha by the Daily Mirror in recent times, and he seems more of a well-rounded attacker than Traore.

Some Reds fans may be frustrated that their club seems less willing than others to break the bank for players, but in this case it’s probably justified.

Traore could well be a decent signing for around £30m, but it’s hard to imagine he’d really be worth much more than that, and someone like Raphinha would probably offer more.

