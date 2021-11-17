Barcelona are reportedly on the right track to securing the signing of German starlet Karim Adeyemi, as they target a move for the forward next summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet report that Barcelona are keen on landing the 19-year-old next summer, January will not be possible due to their financial situation as they’ve just renewed the contracts of Ansu Fati and Pedri, as well as sacking Ronald Koeman and appointing club legend Xavi as their new boss.

Adeyemi spent some time in the academy of Bayern Munich as a kid but has made a name for himself at Red Bull Salzburg since he broke into the team halfway through the 19/20 season.

The centre-forward, who can also be deployed on either wing, spent the 18 months prior to his Salzburg breakthrough out on loan in the Austrian second-division with Liefering.

Last season was Adeyemi’s first full campaign with Salzburg and he did not disappoint, scoring nine goals and chipping in with 11 assists in 38 matches for the Austrian outfit.

See More: Barcelona ready to launch bid for Chelsea star after failed pursuit of Man City player

More Stories / Latest News New signings part of young trio that have emerged as leaders in Arsenal dressing room Mino Raiola convinced that some ex-Man United players wouldn’t be able to work as pundits if they didn’t ‘speak’ about Paul Pogba Key Chelsea player left frustrated after contract offer worth over €70,000-a-week less than demands

Adeyemi has been on the radar of Barcelona for some time as Mundo Deportivo note that legend Patrick Kluivert spotted the German talent during his time working in the Catalan outfit’s youth setup.

Barcelona baulked at the €8m fee that was sought for the starlet back in 2019 and it’s now reported that Adeyemi is expected to cost an initial fee of €30m, excluding add-ons.

Adeyemi has kicked on this season, he already has 15 goals and two assists from 22 appearances, including three in the Champions League as he sits as Group G’s standout attacker right now.

Those displays have seen the ace burst into the Germany squad, he’s won three caps since his debut in September and couldn’t add to that during this break as he has had to quarantine.

German outlet SPORT1 recently reported that a representative of Adeyemi’s has met with figures from Real Madrid, Atletico, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan as of late.

SPORT1 actually claim that Dortmund are ready and willing to shell out €40m for the gifted young forward, though they reiterate that BVB wouldn’t be able to match the salary that Barcelona could offer.