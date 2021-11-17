Arsenal eyeing surprise transfer that suggests they’re already thinking about replacing summer signing

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

The likes of Manchester City and Leeds United are also being linked with the Morocco international by Eurosport, but it’s a bit of a surprise to see Arsenal considering a move for another new right-back.

The Gunners only just signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna this summer, and he’s made a strong start to life at the Emirates Stadium, giving the team the upgrade they needed on Hector Bellerin, who was loaned out to Real Betis for this season.

Mazraoui has impressed at Ajax and looks like he could now do well to make the step up to a more competitive league, but it will be interesting to see which of these Premier League teams he ends up at.

Noussair Mazraoui has shone at Ajax and is being linked with Arsenal
The 24-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this season, so it perhaps makes sense that Arsenal are tempted to try this bargain move, even if a new right-back isn’t a priority.

It could end up being pretty harsh on Tomiyasu, however, who has slotted in really well at AFC and who surely deserves to remain the undisputed first choice for the foreseeable future.

