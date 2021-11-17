Bid prepared: PL club ready to sign Arsenal star on the cheap in January

This morning’s Arsenal FC transfer news sees speculation over the future of former England international defender Calum Chambers.

The 26-year-old has barely featured for the Gunners for some time now, and is edging ever closer towards the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

According to reports, Everton are now lining up a bid to sign Chambers on the cheap this January, as they hope Arsenal will accept an offer of around £5million.

Rafael Benitez is keen to strengthen his squad and add more depth at the back, but has not been given a huge amount to spend since taking over at Goodison Park.

Chambers is not the biggest name or the most exciting target for Everton, but he could do a job as a squad player and looks likely to be affordable.

One imagines Arsenal will be happy to take the £5m and run, as it’s not bad money from their point of view for a player who could leave for free in the summer.

