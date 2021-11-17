Newcastle United could reportedly have been dealt a blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has endured a nightmare spell at the Nou Camp, but it seems that he’s still determined not to leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Sport.

Coutinho has previously been linked as a target for Newcastle in another report from Sport, but their latest update suggests the Magpies might struggle to get this deal done.

Newcastle’s recent takeover should mean they’re now far more competitive in the transfer market, but it’s going to take them some time to attract the big names they want.

It’s not too surprising that someone like Coutinho might prefer to stay at Barca, even if it means sitting on the bench, instead of risking a move to Newcastle at the moment when they’re still struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Manchester City didn’t build a world class squad straight away when they were bought in 2008, and it looks like NUFC might also have to be patient in their pursuit of high-profile signings.

In truth, Coutinho could end up being a bullet dodged anyway, with the former Liverpool man proving a major flop at Barcelona.