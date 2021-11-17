Agent could give Chelsea a helping hand in securing ambitious transfer

Chelsea could reportedly be given a major helping hand in the race to seal the transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Blues could do with a top signing like De Ligt at the back in the near future, as they face the serious threat of losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the season, and Rudiger in particular will likely be very difficult to replace after his superb form for the club since Thomas Tuchel took over.

Still, there may be hope for Chelsea as De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola wants to get the Netherlands international’s release clause lowered, according to Tuttosport.

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Juventus

Chelsea are named as the club looking in the strongest position to pounce for De Ligt, according to translation and additional information from the Daily Mirror.

De Ligt is a big name and one of the finest players in Europe in his position, so this surely won’t be an easy deal to get done, but it would be some statement if they could pull it off.

Thankfully, from Chelsea’s point of view, it seems Raiola is willing to do his bit to make the signing that bit easier for the west London giants.

De Ligt looked an elite young talent during his time at Ajax, and though his form hasn’t been quite as impressive at Juventus, there’s every chance he’d be the perfect solution to Chelsea’s issues in defence.

