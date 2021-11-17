The focus on Jack Grealish during the international break continues to drift away from his time with England as the Manchester City star has now been romantically linked with another celebrity.

As the headlines still shine on the star’s secret dates with TV star Emily Atack and the fallout with his on-off girlfriend and childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood, the Sun have linked the star to Amber Gill.

The Sun have found that Grealish, who became the Premier League’s most expensive player ever when he left Aston Villa this summer, has also been on some secret dates with the Love Island winner.

It’s added that the ace, who featured for just 27 minutes during the international break as Attwood watched on, got to know Amber on Instagram and they’ve been on several dates in recent months.

Grealish’s start to life at City hasn’t been the trailblazing one that was expected as the ace has contributed two goals and three assists in 15 appearances.

See More: Man City’s Benjamin Mendy surrounded by warring gangs in out-of-control prison

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona seen as transfer priority for €30m+ rated wonderkid forward New signings part of young trio that have emerged as leaders in Arsenal dressing room Mino Raiola convinced that some ex-Man United players wouldn’t be able to work as pundits if they didn’t ‘speak’ about Paul Pogba

It seems like all the women that Grealish has been involved with are pressing the England international for answers as the Sun add that Amber wishes to know if he dated her at the same time as Emily.

The Love Island beauty, who has secured big modelling and fashion deals after her time on the ITV show, reportedly told a friend that she really thought she had something with Grealish:

“I’d like to get in touch with Emily and find out if there was any crossover. We’ve met up several times and were messaging a lot. I really thought there was something between us.”

A source has added to the Sun that Amber and Grealish met up at hotels on several occasions in recent months and she’s been left disappointed by the news that Grealish may have been dating multiple girls at once:

“Amber has been in contact with Jack for a while after they first got in touch online, and since then they’ve met up several times over the past few months at hotels, including one in Leeds.

“She was clearly quite excited about it, she told her friends, but after the news about Jack and Emily came out recently the whole thing feels a lot less glamorous.

“It was never a proper relationship, just a good time and some dates together, but now it feels as though he may have been in contact with a number of girls at once and that’s very disappointing for her. She really liked him.”

This seems to be a harsh situation for all the women involved, Emily and Amber are now questioning their budding relationships all whilst poor Sophie watches another tryst involving Grealish hit the news.

Amid a slow start to his time with Pep Guardiola’s side, a love triangle that has now become a square is a nightmare for Grealish and once again the spotlight is on his off-the-pitch activities rather than football.