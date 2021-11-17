Jack Grealish told to pick between girlfriend Sasha Attwood and TV star Emily Atack in ultimatum following secret dates

Jack Grealish has been told to make his mind up by longtime girlfriend Sasha Attwood after secret dates with Showbiz star Emily Atack, according to the Sun.

Grealish hit the headlines whilst away with England on international duty when the Sun shared that he’d been on at least two dates with Atack, including at her home and the luxury Lowry hotel in Manchester.

It’s now claimed that Attwood, who met the former Aston Villa captain at secondary school, has told Grealish that he must now pick between her and Atack.

Grealish secured a record-breaking transfer to Manchester City this summer and became a favourite for England fans during the Euros.

The 26-year-old ace was actually cheered on by Attwood as he featured for 27 minutes when the Three Lions beat Albania 5-0 last Friday night, but was ruled out of the San Marino hammering due to injury.

Grealish has started 13 of his 15 appearances since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

The Sun suggest via a source that Grealish has reiterated to Attwood that he and Atack are ‘just friends’, whilst Sasha has been left ‘rocked’ by the news of the secret meet-ups.

It’s added that Grealish has sent messages to both women over the last three days.

Of course, this isn’t ideal news to break during international duty but we can only hope that the two women involved aren’t left hurt by Grealish, who seems to be torn between the pair.