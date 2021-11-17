Manchester United & Chelsea a step closer to stunning potential Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly look to have been handed a huge boost in the Erling Haaland transfer battle that’s set to take place in the summer.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine is set to be one of the most sought-after talents in world football and the latest transfer gossip suggests he wants to move to the Premier League next.

Man Utd and Chelsea could be among the main sides to benefit from that, while reports in Spain suggest this is going to be bad news for Real Madrid.

See below for the latest on Haaland’s future as it looks like he has his heart set on moving to England next…

United already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front, but the former is going to turn 37 later this season while the latter is heading towards being a free agent.

Haaland could therefore be an important replacement to lead the line in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

