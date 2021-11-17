Incredible stat proves just how good Trent Alexander-Arnold is

Liverpool has a gem on their hands. Full-back and fully-fledged England international Trent Alexander-Arnold is still just 23-years-old and is already considered one of the best attacking defenders in world football.

Having come through the club’s youth ranks, Alexander-Arnold made his senior competitive debut back in 2016, aged just 18.

Fast forward five years and the impressive right-back has gone on to feature in 191 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an eye-watering 61 goals, along the way.

Widely regarded as one of the most prolific creators in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold’s goal contributions, particularly his number of assists (50), are truly remarkable.

In fact, when it comes to just how talented the 23-year-old is, there is perhaps no better stat to back up just how frighteningly good the England international is than a visual proving he has yet to even reach his peak.

According to a recent post from The Athletic, there are currently five first-team Liverpool players who are at the peak of their careers – these are Divock Origi, Alisson, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino.

There are 11 players who are already past their peak – these players are Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The remainder of the squad have yet to reach their peak, and as you would expect, these players mostly consist of young players, who have yet to experience very many first-team opportunities.

However, one player who stands out above the rest is Alexander-Arnold, who despite featuring just shy of 200 times for the club’s senior first-team, is still miles from hitting his peak.

The full-back is not projected to enter his peak period until he is 24-years-old – a full 11-months away and even then, assuming his career does not encounter any problems, the full-back’s period of peak form is expected to last until he’s around 28-years-old.

Remarkable player.