Antonio Rudiger has been left annoyed with the latest contract offer from Chelsea, according to the print edition of SportBILD via Sport Witness.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer, meaning he can discuss a move with foreign clubs from January and there currently appears to be no positive movement towards a renewal with the Blues.

Rudiger has become a cornerstone of the team since Thomas Tuchel took the reins, battling back from being frozen out in the final months of Frank Lampard’s time as manager.

Sport Witness report via SportBILD that the 28-year-old is seeking a contract worth €12m a year, but has only been offered an annual pay of €8.5m by Chelsea so far.

The €3.5m difference in what Rudiger has been offered and what he wishes to take home over 12 months marks a considerable difference of over €70,000-a-week.

Rudiger was key after Tuchel took charge last season, making 25 appearances as the west London outfit fought back from a dismal spell to win the Champions League and finish in the top four.

German publication Bild add that Rudiger’s homeland powerhouses, Bayern Munich, would ‘easily’ sign off on the package that the defender is looking for.

Whilst no one could’ve really expected the Germany international to bounce back quite like he has after a torrid time under Lampard, Chelsea should be asking serious questions as to how a player they signed in a £33.3m deal – per BBC Sport – was ever allowed to get into this contract situation in the first place.

Rudiger has built on the momentum of last season’s resurgence so far this term, looking solid as he’s made 15 appearances for the Blues across the Premier League and European action.

Tuchel’s men sit first in the top-flight and Rudiger is a massive reason for that, he is the most important figure in a backline that would be widely considered the best in the world right now.