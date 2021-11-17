Arsenal cleared to seal attacker transfer for bargain €35million

Arsenal have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski this January as he’s been given an affordable €35million asking price by the Serie A giants.

Kulusevski hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Juventus in his time in Turin so far, despite not so long ago being regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Arsenal are now one of the names being most strongly linked with the Sweden international, and The Transfer Exchange Show claim that he’s set to be made available on the cheap.

See the tweet below for the latest on Kulusevski’s future…

Arsenal can sign Juventus and Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski in January if they pay the €35m asking price. #AFC ?? #Gunners #UTA #COYG https://t.co/vXLaiXaeKU — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) November 16, 2021

Kulusevski seems like he would be a good fit for Arsenal’s style of play if he could get back to his best, and there’s no doubt AFC need an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might be tempted to join the race for Kulusevski’s signature at that tempting price, though.