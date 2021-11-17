Arsenal cleared to seal attacker transfer for bargain €35million

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski this January as he’s been given an affordable €35million asking price by the Serie A giants.

Kulusevski hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Juventus in his time in Turin so far, despite not so long ago being regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Arsenal are now one of the names being most strongly linked with the Sweden international, and The Transfer Exchange Show claim that he’s set to be made available on the cheap.

See the tweet below for the latest on Kulusevski’s future…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Theo Walcott thinks star would “love to come back to Arsenal”
Chelsea identify two youngsters who can step up next season, but there’s one potential issue
Video: Real Madrid’s Vinicius produces insane skill during Brazil vs Argentina clash

Kulusevski seems like he would be a good fit for Arsenal’s style of play if he could get back to his best, and there’s no doubt AFC need an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might be tempted to join the race for Kulusevski’s signature at that tempting price, though.

More Stories Dejan Kulusevski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.