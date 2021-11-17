How Manchester United could impact Frank Lampard’s place on the managerial merry-go-round

Frank Lampard could find himself back in football in the near future if Manchester United end up making their move to hire Brendan Rodgers as manager.

The Leicester City boss is described as being the favourite for the position at Man Utd by Eurosport, who add that former Chelsea manager Lampard would then have his eye on taking over from the Northern Irish tactician at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has done fine work at Leicester which could soon earn him a move to a bigger club, and this might mean an opportunity for Lampard to get back into Premier League management.

The 43-year-old has previously been head coach at Chelsea and Derby County, and it would be interesting to see what kind of impact he could make at Leicester.

Lampard was not given the kind of time at Chelsea that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had at United, with Thomas Tuchel replacing him as Blues manager back in January before going on to lead the club to a surprise victory in the Champions League final.

MUFC might do well to look at Chelsea’s success and decide against sticking with Solskjaer, who doesn’t seem to be taking the team in the right direction despite so much investment.

Chelsea may get through a lot of managers, but it’s worked pretty well for them, so perhaps Rodgers could have a similar impact at Old Trafford.

