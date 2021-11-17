Arsenal have been handed a double boost ahead of this weekend’s big game away to Liverpool.

The Gunners will need all the luck they can get in this tricky fixture, and it seems Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in contention to return to action, despite some fears over his fitness as he missed Gabon’s most recent game during the international break.

According to the Evening Standard, Aubameyang has been in training with Arsenal, so should be fit to play at Anfield for Saturday’s late kick-off.

This could be crucial for Mikel Arteta as he’ll need a player capable of putting away whatever chances come Arsenal’s way in a difficult game like this, where there might not be too many opportunities to score.

Arsenal could also do well to take advantage of the fact that Andrew Robertson will be out for this game, as reported by the Metro.

Their report states that the Scotland international is expected not to feature due to a hamstring problem, and will undoubtedly be a problem for Jurgen Klopp.

Robertson is a hugely important part of this Liverpool side, and Arsenal can now exploit that side of the pitch with in-form attacker Bukayo Saka, who is a real threat on the right flank.