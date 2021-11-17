Liverpool dealt major injury blow ahead of Arsenal clash

Ahead of their Premier League match against domestic rivals Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp have been handed an injury blow.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims leading left-back Andy Robertson is a doubt to be fit in time for this weekend’s giant Premier League clash.

Robertson, 27, has been one of Klopp’s most consistent performers since he was signed from Hull City in 2017 and would have been in line to start against the Gunners on Saturday.

However, following an appearance against Denmark during the most recent international break, Robertson, who injured his hamstring, is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

The news will come as a bitter blow to the Reds, who are looking to bounce back from a shock 3-2 defeat against West Ham United during their last league game.

However, despite the disappointing news that Robertson will quite possibly miss his team’s match against Arsenal, one player who has already proven they’re capable of filling in for talented Scotsman, is Greek full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Tsimikas, 25, has already started three Premier League so far this season and while he may not be Klopp’s outright first-choice, he is certainly a decent replacement.

Liverpool fans have been offered some good news though. The Times has also suggested that the Reds are growing increasingly more confident that captain Jordan Henderson and attacker Sadio Mane will both win their races against time in order to feature against the Gunners.

When it comes to getting the better of Liverpool, Mikel Arteta will know that his side will need to be at their very best as more often than not, the Gunners end up being beaten by the Reds.

Both sides have come up against one another on a total of 233 occasions, across all competitions, Arsenal has won the tie 81 times, with Liverpool claiming 91 victories and 61 fixtures ending with the points shared (11v11).