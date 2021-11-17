Manchester United reportedly admire Spain manager Luis Enrique amid ongoing speculation that they could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of big names, and the Manchester Evening News has another update on the situation, suggesting that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers remains the most likely candidate.

Still, the report also mentions Enrique, who is slightly more in the mould of Zinedine Zidane, another candidate linked with the job by a recent report in the Times.

Like Zidane, Enrique is a former Champions League winner, having guided Barcelona to the treble back in the 2014/15 season.

It would be intriguing to see what the Spanish tactician could do with this Man Utd squad, but it seems there’s a growing consensus within Old Trafford that Rodgers seems more suited to the task at hand.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas discussed some of the names who could be in the frame for the United job, and mentioned Enrique as someone he’d like to see in the Premier League.

“One name I would also put strongly in the hat is Luis Enrique. He is a really top quality coach, and him going up against Pep and Klopp would be amazing to see,” Thomas said.

“You never want to wish on a manager’s downfall, but United are not and haven’t been where they want to be for quite some time now.”