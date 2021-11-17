Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claims that some family members of Manchester United players have been in touch with him to complain about negative coverage of the players in question.

Luckhurst didn’t name any names, but said that one player, who is fairly peripheral at Man Utd, has a social media team who weren’t too pleased with something he’d written, and this was flagged up by the player’s father.

Another player, who is more of a regular in the United first-team, also doesn’t seem to have responded well to criticism, with a family member sending Luckhurst an abusive email before later claiming to have been hacked.

This seems pretty embarrassing for the Red Devils, with so many of their players seeming to lack the winning mentality of some of the club legends of old.

This MUFC side has been majorly under-performing this season, and Luckhurst suggests in his latest MEN piece that they could perhaps learn to be a bit better at dealing with any constructive criticism that comes their way.