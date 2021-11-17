Man United star set to leave England as end of contract edges closer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba recently picked up a thigh injury during a training session while on international duty with Didier Deschamps’ France.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who will be out of contract with club Manchester United at the end of the season, is now expected to be on the sidelines for at least six weeks.

However, in an attempt to help and support Pogba’s recovery, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United have sent their star midfielder off to Dubai.

Pogba is now expected to continue his recovery from injury in the warmer climate of the United Arab Emirates and will even be joined by one of the club’s coaches.

Although Pogba remains a Manchester United player until next summer, failure to renew his deal would see him eligible to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England as soon as January 2022.

While several top clubs admire Pogba, CaughtOffside understands that Juventus are resigned to losing the race to sign Pogba and are now expecting Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid to make a move.

However, following this recent gesture from Manchester United to help the midfielder recover as quickly and as thoroughly as possible, it would be fair to say that the club is perhaps doing all they can to make him reconsider his future.

Pogba’s current spell with Manchester United is the second of his career and over the course of the last four years, the midfielder has featured in just over 200 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 87 goals, along the way.