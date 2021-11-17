The outspoken agent of Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba, Mino Raiola, has once again stirred the pot with some comments regarding his client.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the agent, who is often criticised by figures in football, told the media that some ex-Red Devils wouldn’t have any ‘work’ as pundits if they didn’t speak about him and Pogba.

Raiola’s fierce dig at some former United players who now work with the media comes after Pogba was slammed by the likes of Paul Scholes and Roy Keane after the defeats to rivals Man City and Liverpool.

Pogba was shown a straight red card less than 15 minutes after coming on in the embarrassing defeat to United’s sworn enemies, Liverpool.

United’s upcoming fixture against Watford was to be the last of Pogba’s suspension from domestic fixtures, but he’ll now be away for an extended period after suffering an injury whilst away with France.

Pogba didn’t feature in either of Les Bleus’ international matches during the break but suffered a thigh injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, according to the Mail.

See More: Manchester United players’ family members contact journalist to complain about negative coverage

Mino Raiola to Rai about Pogba-Juventus rumours: “December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man United players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore”. ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2021

Mino Raiola: “It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract [with Man United]. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming Paul”. ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Key Chelsea player left frustrated after contract offer worth over €70,000-a-week less than demands Jack Grealish told to pick between girlfriend Sasha Attwood and TV star Emily Atack in ultimatum following secret dates Incredible stat proves just how good Trent Alexander-Arnold is

Consistency has been the major issue for Pogba since his return to Old Trafford for a then world-record fee in the summer of 2016.

The World Cup winner started the campaign off in superb fashion with seven assists from the side’s first three Premier League outings, but then faded away with sloppy displays as the team started to struggle.

Everything surrounding Pogba, whether it be his future – which Raiola once again cast doubt over today with his ‘dreaming’ comment’ – to his inconsistency for the Red Devils.

Raiola’s outburst suggests that the midfielder and those around him may be starting to get sick of all the criticism he faces, especially from those who used to represent United.