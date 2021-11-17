Newcastle United offered Juventus midfielder with ‘Old Lady’ desperate to offload star

Following their eye-watering £305m take over last month, Newcastle United are set to go on a January spending spree.

Although the Magpies have been linked with a whole host of playing talent, a recent report from Calciomercato has claimed there has already been one player who they’ve been offered.

It has been noted that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a player being pitched to the Geordies with their new hierarchy keen to strike a deal.

Juventus are in a tricky spot when it comes to finances. Having suffered at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Turin-based side is desperate to offload in order to make new signings of their own and one of those expected to be sacrificed is Rabiot.

