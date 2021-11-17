Newcastle United ready to gazump Napoli and ‘shower’ Euro 2020 winner in ‘gold’

In light of their blockbuster take over earlier this year, Newcastle United are ready to make big moves in the upcoming transfer windows.

Now majority-owned by cash-rich Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the Magpies are expected to inject vast sums of cash into their playing squad in an attempt to restore the club back to its former glory.

Although the club has been linked with several high-profile players, including Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, the latest big-name understood to be a target for the Geordies, is Napoli and Italy attacker Lorenzo Insigne.

SportsWitness has reported that Napoli is in contract talks with the wide-attacker but so far, have only offered the 30-year-old a new deal worth half his current salary.

Expected to be rejected and with Insigne’s deal set to expire next summer, it has been claimed that Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Insigne in a deal that would see him transfer for free, but be “showered in gold”.