(Photo) Edouard Mendy breaks silence on recent picture mix-up confusing him with Benjamin Mendy

News on Tuesday confirmed that Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy, who was already facing four counts rape, is now in fact facing six counts of rape (Sky News).

While the French defender prepares for a huge legal battle, worldwide media outlets have been covering the story, as you would expect.

However, in an unfortunate mix-up, understood to be due to an algorithmic error, some headline photos used to depict Mendy had been mixed up with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Obviously, it goes without saying, Chelsea’s Mendy is totally unconnected to the current legal situation surrounding Manchester City’s Mendy.

Although it has since become apparent that the mix up was unintentional, considering how severe the charges that Mendy faces are, the error would have been best avoided altogether.

However, reacting to the recent errors, the Chelsea goalkeeper has recently taken to his social media to give fans his thoughts.

Writing on his Instagram story, the African goalkeeper (as translated by Google) said: “Sad to see that in 2021, in France as in England, for some blacks have neither first names nor distinct faces.

“These photo errors seem anecdotal, on the contrary, they are highly symbolic.

“However, it is not so complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the jersey is of great help.”