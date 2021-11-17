The leadership void left by David Luiz at Arsenal this summer has been filled by Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes according to the Athletic (subscription required).

The Gunners are now moving in the right direction to challenge for European qualification after a sloppy start to the season as they’ve won four of their last six Premier League fixtures, leaving them fifth.

Ramsdale, White and Gabriel have played key roles as the side have started to push up the table, the trio have formed the spine of the defensive line in top-flight fixtures following the defeat to Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now unbeaten in the Premier League since that 5-0 loss to City, and they’ve picked up five clean sheets over that eight-game period.

The Athletic note that Ramsdale’s personality has seen him establish himself as a prominent figure quickly, whilst Gabriel is playing a bigger role now that he’s featuring more and improved his English and club staff are reportedly impressed with how keen White is on motivating the team.

Ramsdale and Gabriel are just 23 years old and White 24, fans should be very pleased to see the impact the trio are making off the pitch as well as on it, it could hold them in good stead for the future.

It’s also impressive to see the standing of the three in the dressing room given their short time at the club, Gabriel joined before the 2020/21 season whilst White and Ramsdale are summer recruits.

Holding an important leadership role for the north London outfit so early into their careers at the Emirates could be very valuable for their development, fans will be hoping that they can handle the pressure if the struggles come around again anytime soon.