Report: Brazilian giant in talks with Chelsea ace over a contract for next season

Thiago Silva’s contract expires next summer with Chelsea FC, and the veteran defender is pondering the next step in his career as it comes to an end.

The 37-year-old will have the FIFA World Cup in mind considering Brazil has already booked its ticket to Qatar next season. Nonetheless, it seems as though Silva’s former club in Brazil wants to bring him home.

According to Italian football journalist Nicolò Schira, Fluminense FC has opened talks with Silva’s agent as they hope to complete a deal for next season. However, the Brazil international could stick with Chelsea as the two parties discuss a possible extension until 2023.

Silva will take his time and likely listen to what Fluminense and Chelsea are offering, not only terms of a contract but playing time that will allow the defender to stay in form as he participates in his final World Cup next year.

Brazil has the best league outside of Europe, so it’s not a significant drop in league quality should Silva consider returning home to Rio de Janeiro.