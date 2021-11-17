Report: Celtic heads to the South American transfer market as they eye Grêmio starlet

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and clubs across Europe are putting together their list of targets to improve their squads for the remainder of the season. 

Celtic finds itself four points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and is vying for second place in Group G for a spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.

Should they qualify, Celtic have a target that could help them in the next phase of the tournament and challenge Rangers for the Scottish crown.

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte, Celtic is the most interested in Grêmio midfielder Fernando Henrique.

The 20-year-old hasn’t stepped on the pitch for the Porto Alegre-based club in two months, and some will suggest it might be his form that keeps him from seeing minutes, but that’s not the entire story.

Grêmio finds itself fighting relegation and coaching changes, so the priority isn’t placed on any young players having minutes. Instead, the emphasis is to remain in Brazil’s top league and not head down to Serie B.

Henrique is under contract until 2024, and the report doesn’t give any price Grêmio could be looking for in January.

