Arsenal considering Premier League transfer raid to replace player heading towards being a free agent

Arsenal are reportedly interested in an ambitious potential transfer swoop for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract at Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in a new signing in attack to ensure he isn’t overly reliant on other players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Neither of those have really been at their very best for some time as well, so there’s surely room in this Arsenal squad for a talent like Sterling.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners could be in luck as it seems the England international would be keen to move to the Emirates Stadium, even over a host of other big clubs being linked with him.

The report names the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as also being keen on Sterling, but it seems he’d rather remain in the Premier League.

This could be huge for Arsenal, as a goal-scorer and proven winner like Sterling could really take this team to the next level.

One imagines Sterling could be keen to be reunited with his former City coach Arteta again, whilst perhaps also looking to return to London, where he grew up.