Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid, with journalist Ekrem Konur stating that talks could now take place.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time at Man Utd, and it seems like steps are being taken to get him out of the club in the near future.

This is hardly surprising, as Van de Beek’s hugely promising performances at former club Ajax show that he’s surely too good to be warming the bench at Old Trafford, with other top sides around Europe surely likely to find a role for him.

See the tweet below for the latest on Van de Beek’s future from Konur…

One imagines Van de Beek could be a useful signing for Real, who will soon need to think about replacing ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Many United fans will be disappointed with how the 24-year-old has been treated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, as he’s barely been given the opportunity to show what he can do.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted the next few weeks would be crucial for Van de Beek’s future in Manchester.

“The performances he showed at Ajax made him look like he could become a world class player, so I think it’ll be good to see him go elsewhere and play. You’d rather he did that at United but sometimes it doesn’t fit, it might just not be the right club for him,” Chadwick said.

“If he’s not going to play now with the team in the form it’s in, I can’t imagine he’s ever going to play. The next few weeks I can imagine will be crucial for his future, if he’s still not playing regularly then I expect he’ll be off in January, and maybe for quite a big loss financially because he’s hardly played since he signed for the club.”