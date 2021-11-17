Video: West Ham United supporters will want to see Michail Antonio score an incredible goal from outside the box

The Jamaica national team welcomed the United States to Kingston for the final World Cup qualifying match of the November international window.

Following a United States goal by Timothy Weah, it seemed as though it would be a long night for the Reggae Boyz, who need to start accumulating points if they want a shot at qualifying for the World Cup.

Well, it seems as though one player understands what’s at stake as West Ham United striker Michail Antonio scored an incredible strike from outside the box to level the scoring 1-1.