Video: Real Madrid’s Vinicius produces insane skill during Brazil vs Argentina clash

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr showed his quality with a sublime rainbow flick over an opponent during last night’s clash between Brazil and Argentina.

Watch the video clip below as Vinicius channels his inner-Neymar to humiliate his opponents with a wonderful piece of improvisation…

This is Vini Jnr. He plays for Brazil and Real Madrid.???? pic.twitter.com/siAhqpp10S — Sir John???? (@jojoarhinn) November 17, 2021

Real Madrid fans will be excited by the youngster’s potential as he continues to improve and establish himself at the highest level.

Still only 21 years of age, Vinicius clearly has a bright future ahead of him and may well end up being Real Madrid’s own version of Neymar in the years to come.