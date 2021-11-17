Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has made it clear he’d love to see his former team-mate Aaron Ramsey back at the Emirates Stadium.

Walcott, now at Southampton, remains a big fan of Ramsey, even though the Wales international hasn’t had the easiest of times in his spell at Juventus.

Watch below as Walcott talks up Ramsey’s qualities and also speculates that he thinks the 30-year-old would relish the chance to have a second spell at Arsenal…

? “It would be fantastic to see Ramsey back. Some part of me in my head thinks he’d want to come back to #AFC!” ??????? “He’s a leader & a workhorse. He’s still playing for his country with so many caps!” Theo Walcott would like to see Aaron Ramsey back in the #PL with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/v3k1cAexoj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 17, 2021

Arsenal, however, might not really have room for Ramsey anymore, with youngster Emile Smith Rowe becoming an increasingly important part of the team.

Still, some Gunners fans might welcome their former player back for a second spell, as there’s every chance he’d get back to his best with a return to the Premier League.