West Ham’s Michail Antonio scores long-range screamer for Jamaica

Michail Antonio has made his mark at international level with an absolute stunner from long range in Jamaica’s game vs the USA.

Following a United States goal by Timothy Weah, it seemed as though it would be a long night for the Reggae Boyz, who need to start accumulating points if they want a shot at qualifying for the World Cup.

Well, it seems as though one player understands what’s at stake as West Ham United striker Antonio scored an incredible strike from outside the box to level the score at 1-1.

Watch a video of this sublime strike below…

We can’t imagine Antonio has hit many better than this one in his career, and Hammers fans will love to see him going from strength to strength this season!