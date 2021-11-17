Zidane’s wife set to play major role in Frenchman’s decision to manage Man United

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new manager and one person they’ve been heavily linked with in recent times has been former Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane, 49, enjoyed a hugely successful playing career which he followed into his managerial career.

Having won 11 major trophies, including three consecutive Champions Leagues, with Los Blancos during his four years in charge (2016-18 and 2019-20), there is no denying Zidane’s tactical ability.

However, having now been out of work for 18-months, there have been suggestions that the ex-Galactico could soon be set for a stunning return to management.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sits precariously in the Old Trafford dugout and while he is still the man in charge, there are mounting fears the Red Devils are now ready to move in a different direction.

Although Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to be the leading candidate to succeed Solskjaer, Zidane is also admired.

NEW ? “There has been ongoing discussions between #MUFC and Zinedine Zidane and his agent for the last couple of weeks, CaughtOffside understands. The Frenchman arrived in England last week.” pic.twitter.com/f0OdofqAyn — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 25, 2021

However, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, the wife of the ex-Real Madrid manager is not too sold on the prospect of living in Manchester.

It’s been claimed that Veronique Zidane would prefer for her husband to wait for a new opportunity to present itself.

With very little insight into the pair’s marriage, it is tough for fans to gauge whether or not Zidane is likely to adhere to his wife’s preference.

However, one thing is for sure – should the Frenchman opt against joining Manchester United, he will undoubtedly be turning around one of the biggest jobs in world football.