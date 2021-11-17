Barcelona are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan after missing out on Raheem Sterling.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, the Catalan giants have been told they can’t sign Manchester City forward Sterling, but Ziyech now looks to be a realistic Plan B option for them.

Ziyech hasn’t been a regular starter in his time at Stamford Bridge, and there has been growing transfer talk in recent weeks about the Morocco international possibly leaving the club.

Chelsea fans will no doubt have mixed opinions on this, as some will surely feel the former Ajax man deserves more opportunities to show what he can really do.

Still, there’s also no doubt that Ziyech has looked pretty underwhelming when he has played, and nothing like the electrifying performer we saw from him during his Eredivisie days.

It might be that Barcelona’s playing style would be a better fit for Ziyech, who will now surely be keen to revive his career.

CFC could perhaps do well to take the chance to offload Ziyech, even if it is only on loan at first, as it’s a chance to put the 28-year-old in the shop window.