With confidence restored at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side are once again going from strength to strength.

The storm clouds that were enveloping the Emirates Stadium when the Gunners were rock bottom of the Premier League have long since disappeared.

Now fifth, the north Londoners are only six points behind leaders Chelsea.

In order to keep building on their most recent successes, the Spaniard will understand more than most that his squad will need freshening up again.

To that end, 30-year-old striker, Alexandre Lacazette, has only been offered a new short-term deal according to The Athletic.

With the Frenchman almost certainly looking for one final big pay day, the lack of a longer-term deal is surely enough of a hint for him to pack up his bags and move on.

Along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he’s been a loyal striking servant to the Gunners, but perhaps it’s now the right time to go.

He’s unlikely to have any shortage of offers either, so a parting of the ways might not be as fraught as it may first appear.