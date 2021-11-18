Arsenal legend aims subtle dig at Gunners over treatment of “top man” Arsene Wenger

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has hinted that his old club didn’t do enough to support Arsene Wenger during the end of his time as manager.

The former Gunners boss spent 22 years in charge of the club, and there’s currently a new film coming out to mark his remarkable achievements in north London.

Arsenal fans have been divided on the end of Wenger’s reign, but Thomas insists the club didn’t give him enough money to spend, whilst adding that he also feels he should be invited back for a role at the club now.

“Arsene leaving was a massive loss for Arsenal,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “The club needed to put more money into the team which they’re now doing, but his ability to find players would have made that job even easier.

“The club being managed by one person for so long was always going to take its toll on the next managers, as well as the people behind the scenes, because Arsene did so much. It would be great to see him be a part of the club still in some capacity.”

Thomas went on to pay tribute to Wenger and the legacy he left behind at Arsenal, with the former midfielder telling CaughtOffside he’d heard nothing but good things from his former team-mates who played under Wenger.

“Arsene is a top man first off and his individual player management is second to none. He brought in a whole different philosophy to the club and all the players throughout the years,” Thomas said.

“Early on he knew when it was time to let players go and when to put an arm around one of his players to get them producing the magic.

“He is an extremely humble individual and his loyalty to learning the game in all aspects is phenomenal.”